MMSD Superintendent Jenkins releases open letter after marching Tuesday night

Madison Metropolitan School District Supt. Dr. Carlton Jenkins speaks with media for the first time during his first week of work.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The morning after marching alongside other community leaders in downtown Madison, the new superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District sent an open letter to the district community describing this summer’s incidences of racial injustice as “among the most challenging situations I have experienced.”

Dr. Carlton Jenkins, who is entering his freshman year at the MMSD helm, students, families, and staff that he was humbled to be among other prominent members of the Madison community and other peaceful protestors Tuesday night.

Jenkins was joined by State Superintendent Carolyn Taylor, School Board President Gloria Reyes, former Mayor Paul Soglin, Common Council President Shelia Stubbs and other for the demonstrations that remained peaceful into the night.

“We came together in peaceful collaboration as human beings striving to confront our history and walk forward in solidarity on new paths as our community and nation face unprecedented challenges,” he wrote.

In a summary of the protests, which ended up causing damage downtown, the Madison Police Dept. said it was another group who arrived later that was responsible for the destruction.

Standing with Kenosha

People gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to protest in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Speaking for the district, Jenkins referenced the protests in Kenosha where a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back several times by a police officer. He wrote that the MMSD community stood with the city, the community in the nation in their collective grief over the incident and similar ones against African Americans who have been brutalized or died incidents “resembling modern day lynchings” over the spring and summer.

“In the midst of the global health pandemic (COVID-19), and during a highly stressful time, the trauma over these acts continues to impact us all. Our hearts, minds and souls are struggling to understand these tragedies and injustices,” he continued.

Jenkins also used the words of Dr. Martin Luther King and his famous “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” to explain how the effects of these confrontations spread much further than those immediately affected. The repeated depictions of the violence combined with the divisive, polarizing discussions surrounding them overwhelm the need to focus on “human decency, kindness and compassion,” he explained.

The letter concluded with an appeal for people not to stay silent and to work for a better tomorrow, one where we “We can no longer differentiate between who is worthy of our constitutional aims of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” based on identity or characteristics such as race, culture, religion, etc.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

