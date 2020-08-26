MPD: four arrests made in overnight protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they made four arrests overnight in connection to protests in the downtown area.

Police say on Tuesday night, a group of people gathered on the capitol square and marched around downtown. Authorities say some members of that group destroyed property and damaged businesses. NBC15 News saw plenty of broken glass and shattered windows. Police say the group also started several dumpsters on fire and spray-painted property.

Madison police also noted that during the day and early evening on Tuesday, two separate groups gathered on the capitol square and marched around downtown peacefully.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.