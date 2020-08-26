Advertisement

MPD: Surveillance video shows someone tries to drive past, shoot at another car

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say surveillance video from Wednesday night shows that someone tried to shoot at a moving car while they drove past.

Madison police were called to reports of a shots being fired around 10:45 p.m. on North Thompson Drive near Sycamore Avenue.

The surveillance footage recorded someone attempting to drive by and shoot at a moving car with someone inside, according to an incident report. The department added the vehicle that was being shot at was driving fast along the road.

MPD said they found seven shell casings near the area and noted there were no reports of injuries.

The report did not mention what the suspect or their vehicle looked like.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Bucks boycott playoff game to protest Kenosha shooting

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The game was supposed to tip off around 3 p.m., but the team remained in their locker room.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases creep up as percent-positive pushes recent highs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded by health officials Wednesday increased by more than 100 cases over the past day.

State

Evers doubles Guard deployment; Trump sending federal agents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Wednesday, Evers announced 500 members of the Guard are authorized to support local law enforcement.

State

Report: Teen arrested in connection with Kenosha killings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting during the Tuesday night’s protests in Kenosha.

Latest News

News

Glass litters the sidewalk after vandals shatter windows on University Avenue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
University Avenue saw plenty of broken window panes on Wednesday morning

Local

MMSD Superintendent Jenkins releases open letter after marching Tuesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The new MMSD superintendent an open letter to the district community describing this summer’s incidences of racial injustice as “among the most challenging situations I have experienced.”

Local

Johnson, Steil urge Evers to reconsider bringing in federal troops

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Now that the violence that has plagued Kenosha has turned deadly, a Wisconsin Senator and Congressman are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to revisit his decision on allowing federal troops to be deployed to the state.

News

MPD: four arrests made in overnight protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott and Nick Viviani
Madison police say four people were arrested in connection to the protests taking place downtown

Local

Hundreds turn out for downtown Madison protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The night after demonstrations in downtown Madison ended in destruction and fires, protesters returned to Capitol Square on Tuesday evening to call for an end to to racial injustice.

News

2 dead, 1 injured in Kenosha shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
2 people are dead and 1 more injured in a shooting in Kenosha.