MPD: Surveillance video shows someone tries to drive past, shoot at another car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say surveillance video from Wednesday night shows that someone tried to shoot at a moving car while they drove past.

Madison police were called to reports of a shots being fired around 10:45 p.m. on North Thompson Drive near Sycamore Avenue.

The surveillance footage recorded someone attempting to drive by and shoot at a moving car with someone inside, according to an incident report. The department added the vehicle that was being shot at was driving fast along the road.

MPD said they found seven shell casings near the area and noted there were no reports of injuries.

The report did not mention what the suspect or their vehicle looked like.

