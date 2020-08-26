Advertisement

Navy vet makes Christmas ornaments for Old Glory Honor Flight vets

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the many challenges with the current pandemic is dealing with the disappointment of having to alter plans, but a Green Bay veteran isn’t letting it stop him from his mission to thank fellow veterans for their service.

After serving in the Navy from 1968 through ’72, Steve Henry moved on to career in law enforcement with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. It was during this time he discovered a passion.

“Mid 90′s, a co-worker got me involved in this as a stress reliever.”

Twenty-five years and thousands of tiny blades later, Henry has used his scroll saw to create countless pieces of art out of wood.

“I have over a thousand different patterns.”

And for Henry, aside from a few prized possessions, it's always been about giving his creations away.

“It’s family, friends, church, fundraisers.”

Recently, though, Henry realized he needed a new mission for his hobby. “Something for me to do other than sitting at the table and doing Sudoku puzzles all day long, and I thought of the Honor Flights.”

So Henry got busy, with the idea of making a Christmas ornament to present each veteran returning from Washington D.C. on an Old Glory Honor Flight.

Taking about an hour to make each one, Henry has made well over 100.

The only problem: All Honor Flights are canceled this year because of COVID-19.

So Henry says he’ll simply continue stockpiling until the day comes he can present his gift.

“Just thanking them for their service,” Henry said. “Whether you were a Marine, or Army or whatever, we were all in the same brotherhood.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Lady Melania Trump is keynote speaker at RNC Day 2

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Baseball

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Local

Hundreds turn out for downtown Madison protests

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The night after demonstrations in downtown Madison ended in destruction and fires, protesters returned to Capitol Square on Tuesday evening to call for an end to to racial injustice.

News

Hundreds gather for protests in downtown Madison

Updated: 33 minutes ago

State

Wisconsin should call in Nat’l Guard, Pres. Trump tweets hours after Evers increases deployment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
“Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin. It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST!” the President wrote.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fitchburg parent sues to block PHMDC’s order barring in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The order required all schools in Dane Co. provide online-only instruction to students between the third and twelfth grades.

Sports

Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career.

Crime

Man who tried to hide over 160 grams of meth from deputies sentenced to federal prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who tried to hide over 160 grams of methamphetamine from deputies with the intent to distribute it was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday.

Back To School

UW-Madison students gear up for remote courses, question why tuition isn’t any cheaper

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
As students moved in Tuesday to a campus offering more remote classes, some UW-Madison students questioned why tuition isn’t any cheaper.

News

Nearly $800K raised for Jacob Blake in less than a day

Updated: 5 hours ago