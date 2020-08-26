New COVID-19 cases creep up as percent-positive pushes recent highs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded by health officials Wednesday increased by more than 100 cases over the past day, sending it past above the seven-say rolling average for the first time since this weekend.

Despite the agency tallying more than 10,000 tests for only the second time in the past 11 days, the 768 positive tests sent the percentage of tests that were positive up a full percentage point, to 7.4%, compared to the previous day, the latest Dept. of Health Services figures show.

While that percentage remains below the 14-day rolling average, that average ticked up a tenth-point to 8.1 percent, which is pushing the high water mark since testing expanded back in May.

All people tested by positive and negative result with 7-day average percent positive, by person, as of Aug. 28, 2020. (Dept. of Health Services)

Six more deaths were reported Wednesday, the agency noted, pushing the total number of people in Wisconsin who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 1,100.

With the Wednesday’s figures included, DHMDC numbers show 72,260 people have tested positive since the outbreak began. With the percentage of active cases dropping over recent weeks, the agency reports nearly 9 in 10 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.