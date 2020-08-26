Advertisement

Hundreds turn out for downtown protests Tuesday

Protesters gather in downtown Madison on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Protesters gather in downtown Madison on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.(WMTV/Brittney Ermon)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The night after demonstrations in downtown Madison ended in destruction and fires, protesters returned to Capitol Square on Tuesday evening to call for an end to to racial injustice.

So far, the night, has remained peaceful. The night started around 6 p.m. with a candlelight vigil and march for Black lives. Freedom Inc., which organized the event, set up pictures and flowers to honor those whose lives were lost and handed out candles to participants.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Madison Police Dept. estimated the crowd at the top of State Street had swelled to approximately 150 people, who were blocking the inner square. The protesters vehicles were parked across the road on W. Mifflin Street and W. Washington Ave., MPD added.

As night rolled in about an hour later, more and more people started arriving. As demonstrators worked their way toward the Madison City County Building, the number of people in the crowd appeared to double.

Around 8:40 p.m., MPD tweeted that the crowd had increased to 200 people and had moved from the top of State Street to the City Council building for about 30 minutes. The crowd then moved back.

