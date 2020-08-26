Hundreds turn out for downtown protests Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The night after demonstrations in downtown Madison ended in destruction and fires, protesters returned to Capitol Square on Tuesday evening to call for an end to to racial injustice.

So far, the night, has remained peaceful. The night started around 6 p.m. with a candlelight vigil and march for Black lives. Freedom Inc., which organized the event, set up pictures and flowers to honor those whose lives were lost and handed out candles to participants.

VIGIL HAPPENING NOW: About 150 community members are on the Capitol Square for a vigil honoring black lives lost to racial injustice.



Freedom Inc. set up pictures, flowers and passed out candles to honor lives lost. pic.twitter.com/rFwKvFjefl — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) August 26, 2020

Around 7:15 p.m., the Madison Police Dept. estimated the crowd at the top of State Street had swelled to approximately 150 people, who were blocking the inner square. The protesters vehicles were parked across the road on W. Mifflin Street and W. Washington Ave., MPD added.

Protest Update: the crowd at top of State St has grown to approx 150 with the inner square still blocked with protestor vehicles across the road on Mifflin and W. Washington. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) August 26, 2020

As night rolled in about an hour later, more and more people started arriving. As demonstrators worked their way toward the Madison City County Building, the number of people in the crowd appeared to double.

Largest crowd I’ve seen in Madison to date. Numbers in hundreds right now. Started at State Street with a candlelit vigil, now the protest is marching towards Madison City Hall. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/oHu88V4V6M — George Balekji 😷 (@GeorgeBalekji) August 26, 2020

HUGE CROWD: Hundreds are gathered at the Madison City County Building. Protesters started on the Capitol Steps at a candlelit vigil and marched to this area downtown while doubling in size. pic.twitter.com/GjU8wz8Yip — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) August 26, 2020

Around 8:40 p.m., MPD tweeted that the crowd had increased to 200 people and had moved from the top of State Street to the City Council building for about 30 minutes. The crowd then moved back.

Protest Update: crowd of approx 200 moved from top of State St. Stationary on MLK on the steps to the City County Building for 30 minutes and now on the move again back towards the square. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) August 26, 2020

