Report: Teen arrested in connection with Kenosha killings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting during the Tuesday night’s protests in Kenosha.

The suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, was taken into custody in Illinois and will be charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, according to a tweet from the Journal-Sentinel’s Molly Beck.

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois arrested in Illinois related to the Kenosha shooting.



He will be charged with 1st Degree intentional homicide. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 26, 2020

According to online court records, Rittenhouse is being held in a Lake County jail and has an extradition hearing set for Friday, August 28.

USA Today’s Nick Penzenstadler reports the Illinois complaint ticket accuses Rittenhouse, 17, of fleeing Wisconsin to avoid being prosecuted for homicide.

IL complaint ticket reads he "fled the state of Wisconsin with the intent to avoid prosecution for (homicide)." — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) August 26, 2020

The gunfire erupted just before midnight, during the third straight night of unrest in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

One victim was shot in the head and the other in the chest, the sheriff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A third person suffered gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the young man responsible for the shootings walk past them with a rifle over his shoulder as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

