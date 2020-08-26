UW Madison launches new COVID-19 dashboard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison launched a new dashboard on Wednesday in order to keep students, faculty and staff to date on COVID-19 case numbers.

The website will include the number of tests performed on campus, the percentage of campus tests that are positive and positive cases on and off campus, according to a news release.

It will also have cumulative data and UW noted that additional metrics could be added in the future. The dashboard will update at 2 p.m. daily.

As of Wednesday, two students were in on-campus quarantine and none were in on-campus isolation.

In their briefing on Wednesday, the university reported that over 3,000 COVID-19 tests had been administered and 36 of the cases were positive. There were additionally 87 students and 8 employees who tested positive through off-campus testing reported by Public Health Madison Dane County since July 28.

The university said the test results currently on the dashboard are tests that happened before most students moved in to their residence halls on Tuesday.

All students will be tested before they move in and UW added that they expect to administer about 8,000 tests during move-in week, and about 6,000 tests thereafter. This will equate to about 15-20% of the total population expected to be on campus this semester.

The university noted they will not disclose any names or information that could identify someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

If UW detects a positive case of the coronavirus, they have the following protocol to manage it:

Anyone who tests positive is told to self isolate and seek medical care. Students in residence halls will stay in campus isolation/quarantine spaces or can return home.

Contact tracers will notify anyone believed to be in close contact with the person who tested positive, meaning being together for more than 15 minutes and within 6 feet of closeness.

Cleaning will take place in areas where the person who tested positive spent time at.

The university noted in the first bullet point that UW can accommodate 1,000 people, or 15% of the expected residence hall population in the campus isolation and quarantine spaces. The university has told students who live off campus and their families about the need to develop a plan for how they will quarantine, including going home if necessary.

There are 35 contract tracers at the university who work with state and local health departments to notify anyone who has been in close contact with students and employees that test positive. The university is planning to hire additional contact tracers.

The first day of in-person classes is on September 2.

