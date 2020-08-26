Wisconsin should call in Nat’l Guard, Pres. Trump tweets hours after Evers increases deployment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the second night of the Republican National Convention rolled on, President Donald Trump took a break from tweeting segments from the event to offer Gov. Tony Evers advice on handling the violent protests that have gripped Kenosha since Sunday and spread into Madison the next night.

It was advice Evers seemed to have already taken as much as a day before the President recommended it.

“Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin. It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST!” the President wrote.

Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin. It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

President Trump’s tweet was sent at 7:16 p.m. CDT, according to the timestamp.

Earlier in the day, Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin. Part of that declaration would allow the Adjutant General more flexibility to deploy National Guard soldiers as he saw fit.

In a separate move on Tuesday, Evers doubled to 250 the number of National Guard members who were available to help law enforcement in Kenosha. He had activated 125 members of the Guard the previous day, tasking them with protecting state buildings and infrastructure as well as supporting first responders and ensuring others can protest peacefully.

We are assessing the damage to state property and will be increasing the presence of the Wisconsin National Guard to ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and fire fighters. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 25, 2020

Madison Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said his department has not requested assistance from the National Guard for Tuesday night.

Following President Trump’s tweet the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Evers turned down an offer of federal assistance to help stop any violent protests.

