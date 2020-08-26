Advertisement

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Woodruff (2-2) allowed two runs and four hits while striking out out eight and walking one.

The victory was a nice bounce back for the Brewers’ opening-day starter after a 7-1 loss at Minnesota in his previous start. He worked out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the fifth.

Ben Gamel helped him out with a perfect throw from right to force out Freddy Galvis at home.

Josh Hader got the last three outs for his seventh save that gave the Brewers consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

