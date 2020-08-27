Advertisement

Two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

(WSAZ)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least two deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to officials.

An official with the Governor’s office confirms that a 14-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her family home. No additional information has been provided at this time.

In Iota, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirms that a 60-year-old man also died from a fallen tree.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday. It will be streamed on KNOE.com.

This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as soon as it’s available.

At time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history. Laura is surpassed by Hurricane Camille, which hit Plaquemines Parish in 1969.

