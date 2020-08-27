Advertisement

3 MLB games postponed, players decide after Kenosha shooting

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Three Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin.

Other MLB games had finished, were in progress or just about to start as the announcements were made.

The postponements came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic.

NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

NFL players concerned, ‘sick and tired’ of racial injustice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Players throughout the NFL spoke out about racial injustice and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Mlb

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Nba

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The game was supposed to tip off around 3 p.m., but the team remained in their locker room.

Baseball

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Latest News

Sports

Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career.

Nfl

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Mlb

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Steve Megargee
Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Sports

Kaden Zinkle golfs 100 holes in one day for charity

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
The dream of any golfer is to spend their entire day on the course, from sun up to sun down. For 13-year-old Kaden Zinkle, he’s living that dream while chasing the challenge of playing 100 holes in one day.

Nfl

Green Bay Packers “shocked” by Kenosha officer-involved shooting

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Green Bay Packers released a statement on the Sunday night shooting of a Black man in Kenosha that sparked overnight protests that have continued into Monday.

Nba

Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Khris Middleton finally came alive with a big fourth quarter.