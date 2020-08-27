Advertisement

A jump in new cases Thursday pushes 7-day average back over 700 per day

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in Wisconsin edged back over the 700 mark Thursday after spending most of the week in the 600-range.

The Dept. of Health Services’ latest figures show it hitting 701 new cases per day after the state recorded 878 new cases on Thursday. That is the third highest total in the past two weeks and nearly 500 cases higher than Monday, which typically sees fewer new cases.

The 10,791 tests tallied in DHS daily tracker is the highest single day total in nearly two weeks. However, the faster increase in cases meant the percentage of people whose tests came back positive did increase to 8.1 percent, just a tick below the state’s 14-day rolling average of 8.2 percent. The average percent-positive has been steadily, albeit slowly, inching higher to the point matches or almost matches recent highs.

According to DHS, with the latest tests included, Wisconsin has now recorded 73,138 total cases since the outbreak began. Of those, 5,684 people, or just under eight percent, were hospitalized at some point while they were battling the virus.

The 11 more people whose deaths were reported Thursday pushed the total number of people who died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,111, DHS’ dashboard shows.

