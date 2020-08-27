Advertisement

Alert Day Remains Thursday

Heat & Severe Storm Threat
Thursday
Thursday(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A "First Alert Day" remains in place through Friday...

Warm an humid conditions will remain tonight with overnight lows only into the 70s for most places. Early sunshine Thursday will boost temperatures back to the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. A cold front will start to approach by Thursday afternoon and evening. Scattered storms will be possible and some of the storms could be strong or severe.

This boundary slows as remnants of Hurricane Laura pass well to our south. This will keep active weather around throughout Friday. Periods of showers and storms likely. Once again, strong to severe storms are possible. There is also growing concern that heavy flooding rain may also be a possibility. Storm activity will be slow to exit Friday night into Saturday morning.

A beautiful weekend expected on the back side of the cold front. Sunshine, lower humidity, and dry conditions as temperatures top out into the middle 70s. Another weathermaker will arrive early next week with a good chance of storms returning to the picture starting Monday. Isolated showers even possible through the middle of the week with temperatures just a bit below normal.

