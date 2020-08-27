AMC Theatres to reopen for in-person viewing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AMC Theatres announced Wednesday that movie lovers will soon be able to enjoy films on the big screen again.

The movie theater chain wrote in a news release that 170 theaters will reopen as soon as Thursday as part of the second phase of their reopening plan. After these theaters are reopened, there will be a total of 300 theaters open across the country.

According to their website, the Baraboo and Wauwatosa locations will open on Thursday, and Madison and other Wisconsin locations will be reopening in one week on Thursday, Sept. 3. The press release notes however that the Madison and Milwaukee theaters will be reopening this Thursday, but did not mention the other Wisconsin theaters.

There are also new safety and health policies, including simpler menus for shorter lines at concessions and reduced auditorium capacities. Masks are required for all guests, but neck gaiters, open-chin bandannas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not allowed.

There also will be no drink or popcorn refills allowed and condiments will be available upon request.

