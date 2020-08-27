Biden: Pres. Trump “continues to root for violence”

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are stepping up their criticism of President Donald Trump by saying he’s rooting for violence in Wisconsin and by blasting his handling of the coronavirus.

Biden’s remarks on television and Harris’ in a speech come hours before Trump plans to address the final night of the Republican National Convention. The two had been largely silent for the first three days of the GOP gathering.

Biden says Trump sees a “political benefit” of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man.

“Violence isn’t a problem in his eyes - it’s a political strategy. And the more of it, the better for him,” the former Vice President said in a statement Thursday. He also accused President Trump for not criticizing extreme right-wing groups, “like the groups the 17-year-old just arrested in Illinois for murdering two people in Wisconsin is reputed to be aligned with.”

“I made it clear in the beginning, that there’s no place for violence, for looting, for burning,” Biden said during an appearance on CNN. “When I spoke with Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia, you guys played her on the air, she said ‘that’s not who we are. That’s not who our family is. That’s not Jacob is. Don’t do it.’ And so he continues to root for violence. You know, the country will be substantially safer when he is no longer in office.”

Harris, meanwhile, says Trump’s incompetence is deadly when it comes to the pandemic.

His comments come the day after Vice President Mike Pence argued that Democratic leaders are allowing lawlessness to prevail from coast to coast. He and others described cities wracked by violence, though protests in most locations have been largely peaceful.

“The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns,” he said. He assailed Democratic presidential nominee Biden for saying there is an “implicit bias” against people of color and “systemic racism” in the U.S.

“The hard truth is ... you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said. “Let me be clear: The violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha.”

Biden responded to Pence’s speech by pointing out the evidence of violence that the Vice President described happened during President Trump’s administration.

On Thursday night, President Trump is set to deliver his keynote speech at the Republican National Convention. In it, he reportedly plans to tell voters that Democratic rival Joe Biden would pursue the “most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

