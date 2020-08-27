Advertisement

Biden: Pres. Trump “continues to root for violence”

The Democratic nominee was talking about Wisconsin unrest at the time.
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden(MGN)
By Will Weissert and Alexandra Jaffe
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are stepping up their criticism of President Donald Trump by saying he’s rooting for violence in Wisconsin and by blasting his handling of the coronavirus.

Biden’s remarks on television and Harris’ in a speech come hours before Trump plans to address the final night of the Republican National Convention. The two had been largely silent for the first three days of the GOP gathering.

Biden says Trump sees a “political benefit” of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man.

“Violence isn’t a problem in his eyes - it’s a political strategy. And the more of it, the better for him,” the former Vice President said in a statement Thursday. He also accused President Trump for not criticizing extreme right-wing groups, “like the groups the 17-year-old just arrested in Illinois for murdering two people in Wisconsin is reputed to be aligned with.”

“I made it clear in the beginning, that there’s no place for violence, for looting, for burning,” Biden said during an appearance on CNN. “When I spoke with Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia, you guys played her on the air, she said ‘that’s not who we are. That’s not who our family is. That’s not Jacob is. Don’t do it.’ And so he continues to root for violence. You know, the country will be substantially safer when he is no longer in office.”

Harris, meanwhile, says Trump’s incompetence is deadly when it comes to the pandemic.

His comments come the day after Vice President Mike Pence argued that Democratic leaders are allowing lawlessness to prevail from coast to coast. He and others described cities wracked by violence, though protests in most locations have been largely peaceful.

“The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns,” he said. He assailed Democratic presidential nominee Biden for saying there is an “implicit bias” against people of color and “systemic racism” in the U.S.

“The hard truth is ... you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said. “Let me be clear: The violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha.”

Biden responded to Pence’s speech by pointing out the evidence of violence that the Vice President described happened during President Trump’s administration.

On Thursday night, President Trump is set to deliver his keynote speech at the Republican National Convention. In it, he reportedly plans to tell voters that Democratic rival Joe Biden would pursue the “most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

National

Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Their expected call Thursday afternoon would be the first attempt to kick-start talks since negotiations fell apart earlier this month.

National

A 2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

National Politics

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to blast Biden as ‘extreme’ in convention speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aides said Trump would also make clear that he plans to unite a country that has increasingly shown fractures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

National

Pelosi on stimulus package: 'We are not budging'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Pelosi digs in ahead of coronavirus stimulus bill talks.

National Politics

Walmart joins Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from the Trump administration.

State

Wisconsin Lutheran cancels Vice President Pence’s speech this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Milwaukee this weekend to deliver the commencement address at Wisconsin Lutheran College has been canceled.

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Trump’s moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Here's what's coming up on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention.

National Politics

RNC Day 4: Trump to speak amid crises

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The RNC goes on amid Wisconsin unrest and a massive Gulf storm, raising stakes for Trump's speech Thursday.