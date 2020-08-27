Advertisement

Census facing COVID-19 challenges, new deadlines

As the 2020 census enters its final stages of counting, the pandemic continues to change the process.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Census Bureau is starting its final stages of counting for the 2020 census, and in Dane County and Madison, self-response rates are fast approaching 2010 levels. In Dane County, 76.9 percent of households have responded. In Madison, the response rate is 74.2 percent.

Census data helps determine how congressional and local districts are drawn nationwide. The data is also used to distribute more than $675 billion of federal funding to states, counties and cities over the next decade.

Census Bureau workers in Wisconsin have started going door to door, following up with households that have not filled out the census.

“We’ve already collected data from about 14.5 percent of those households,” said Marilyn Sanders, Regional Director for the Chicago Region of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sanders added that workers sometimes go to households that have completed the census to clarify information.

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed this process, originally set to happen in May. Now, workers take extra precautions, including wearing masks and gloves.

“We trained all our staff on how to safely conduct interviews,” said Sanders.

Census workers also face a tightened deadline. In early August, the Census Bureau announced that it would end counting on Sept. 30, a month earlier than planned.

“Our constitutional mandate was to provide the census results to the president by Dec. 31. Sept. 30 will allow us to do that, to make certain that we can meet that deadline,” Sanders explained.

However, the new deadline leaves less time for census workers to follow up with households and has raised concerns about undercounting marginalized groups.

“We know that renters, students, populations of color all are traditionally undercounted,” said Ben Zellers, City of Madison planner.

Sanders said the Census Bureau is taking steps to make sure they can reach hard-to-count populations.

“We have partnership specialists that are working on the ground with the local communities where the response rates have been low. We’ve also increased our advertisement in those areas where the response rates have been low,” she explained.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also made it clear that an accurate census count could be critical for recovery.

“The recent coronavirus relief bill used census information to help distribute funds under that bill,” Zellers said.

People can still fill out the census themselves ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline. The census can be filled out online or over the phone; the Census Bureau also sends paper forms to households that have not filled it out.

To respond to the census over the phone, call 844-330-2020. There are several different languages available. To respond to the census online, click here.

