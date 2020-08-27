Fall River prepares to send kids back-to-school in-person

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Immediately when you walk through the front door of Fall River things look different. People are greeted with a large hand sanitizer dispenser and plexiglass at the front office.

Move into the classrooms and the administration has put in place several guidelines for students and teachers. Temperature checks will happen before the student sits at their desk. Desks are clearly marked off with tape six feet away from each other and new automatic hand sanitizer stations are in every classroom.

“Overwhelmingly our community wants kids in school,” Fall River Middle and High School Principal Brian Zacho said. Zacho along with the Superintendent Dennis Birr, school board members, teachers and staff created the ’Pirate’s Plan for Safer Sailing’ guide.

“We’ve changed our schedule to from an 8 period day to a 4 period day so there’s less interaction, we’ve lengthened the time for lunch and we’ve also lengthened the time for passing periods so kids can social distance and use the facilities with the proper protocols,” Zacho said.

Social distancing signs are on the front of every classroom door. Middle and High School students are allowed to bring their backpacks to class to limit the amount of time they spend at their lockers. Every classroom will get thoroughly sanitized with a new machine every night.

“The community has been pretty supportive of the safety measures we’ve taken so far.” Zacho said.

Even when it comes to masks. Every student at Fall River will receive a custom mask and lanyard. Nurses will be scheduled three days a week instead of the previous once a week. In the case of a COVID-19 outbreak, Fall River says it’s prepared to go virtual.

“Over the summer we’ve practiced and gave professional development to have all the tools that we need in our toolbox for our staff to be successful,” Zacho said.

