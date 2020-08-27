FDA warns of hand sanitizer packaged to look like food or drink containers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people about ingesting alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which may be packaged to look like a food or drink container.

The FDA cited a recent incident in a news release where a person bought a bottle of what they thought was water, but turned out to be hand sanitizer. In a separate incident, there was a hand sanitizer marketed with cartoons for children that looked like a snack pouch.

In addition to children’s snack packages and water bottles, the FDA found some hand sanitizers have been found to be packaged in beer cans, juice bottles and vodka bottles.

“Manufacturers should be vigilant about packaging and marketing their hand sanitizers in food or drink packages in an effort to mitigate any potential inadvertent use by consumers,”said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn.

Hand sanitizer can be toxic when ingested and the FDA noted that drinking a small amount could kill a young child.

Some hand sanitizers are food-scented, like chocolate or raspberries, which the agency added could attract a child to the smell or bright color.

Some adverse effects from ingesting hand sanitizer include cardiac arrest, issues with the central nervous system and hospitalizations or death.

