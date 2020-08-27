FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday and Friday have been declared FIRST ALERT DAYS. Dangerous heat will be possible Thursday afternoon. Max heat indices on Thursday will be mid to upper 90s. Make sure to take heat precautions if you have to work hard outside in the heat of the day. We’ll turn our attention away from the heat and towards our storm chances Thursday evening. Multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible late Thursday through Friday.

This morning will be warm and muggy. We’re waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 70s, which is well above average for this time of year. A few showers could brush our north counties this morning. Most of the area won’t have any weather problems out the door, though.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. High temperatures will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the high humidity levels will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Dangerous heat will still be possible in spots today, even though HEAT ADVISORIES have not been issued for the areas. Our rain and storms chances will remain low throughout most of the day.

A slow-moving cold front will slowly drop south across southern Wisconsin today through Friday. This front will be the focal point for multiple rounds of showers and storms. Scattered showers and storms could start to develop late this afternoon and evening. There will be a better chance for showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll likely get a break from the rain and storms midday on Friday. Our last round of showers and storms will move through the area Friday afternoon/evening.

There will be the threat of severe weather late Thursday - Friday. The main threats will likely be strong to damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat looks low, but it’s not zero. The threat of severe weather on Friday could be lowered if the storms Thursday night into Friday morning come in a little later than expected or stick around a little longer than forecast. There will also be the potential for heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. There is the potential these storms could train over each other, which would lead to heavy rain falling on top of heavy rain. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will develop from Madison and points north. There is a chance this heaviest axis of rain could shift south if the storms develop closer to the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Because of the clouds and rain, Friday’s high temperatures will be tricky to forecast. Right now, it looks like most places will top out on either side of 80 degrees.

The cold front will eventually clear the area late Friday into Friday night. This front will kick the heat and humidity out of the area and set us up for a pretty nice weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will even drop well into the 50s Saturday and Sunday nights. There’s also going to be plenty of sunshine to go around.

More rain and storms will be possible early next week. Highs on Monday will only be in the 70s.

