Group gathers at the Capitol for Madison protests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People have returned to Capitol Square on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice, following Tuesday night’s protest which started peaceful and ended with broken glass and dumpster fires.
Around 7 p.m., businesses on University Avenue were boarding up their windows and doors to prepare for the protests later in the evening. The businesses had been damaged the night before.
Madison police were blocking traffic on horseback around 9:45 p.m. in the area of State Street and Lake Street. There was also a different group of protesters at University Avenue, where most of the damage was from Tuesday night’s protests.
About 300 protesters had gathered peacefully around 10:15 p.m. at the Capitol steps. Businesses on State Street had also boarded up their windows.
Around 11:05 p.m. protesters walked down Langdon Street and asked people to come out and join them.
