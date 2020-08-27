Advertisement

Group gathers at the Capitol for Madison protests

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People have returned to Capitol Square on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice, following Tuesday night’s protest which started peaceful and ended with broken glass and dumpster fires.

Around 7 p.m., businesses on University Avenue were boarding up their windows and doors to prepare for the protests later in the evening. The businesses had been damaged the night before.

Madison police were blocking traffic on horseback around 9:45 p.m. in the area of State Street and Lake Street. There was also a different group of protesters at University Avenue, where most of the damage was from Tuesday night’s protests.

About 300 protesters had gathered peacefully around 10:15 p.m. at the Capitol steps. Businesses on State Street had also boarded up their windows.

MADISON PROTESTS NIGHT 3: There’s a group of protesters gathered at the Capitol now.

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Around 11:05 p.m. protesters walked down Langdon Street and asked people to come out and join them.

News

Bucks and Brewers refusing to play

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Madison Activity 10pm 8/26

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Kenosha latest 10pm 8/26

Updated: 41 minutes ago

State

NFL players concerned, ‘sick and tired’ of racial injustice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Players throughout the NFL spoke out about racial injustice and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Local

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers travel to help people affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Four Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers are heading to Texas to help with emergency efforts ahead of Hurricane Laura.

News

Registration opens for South Central Wisconsin’s ‘Girls on the Run’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin (GOTR) announced Wednesday that registration is now open at over 40 sites throughout their 8-county territory for the Fall 2020 season.

News

Wisconsin American Civil Liberties Union issues statement on deaths in Kenosha

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The ACLU of Wisconsin issued a statement Wednesday after a night of violence erupted in Kenosha, following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Kenosha police.

Consumer

AMC Theatres to reopen for in-person viewing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
AMC Theatres announced Wednesday that movie lovers will soon be able to enjoy films on the big screen again.

Local

Census facing COVID-19 challenges, new deadlines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
As the 2020 census enters its final stages of counting, the pandemic continues to change the process.

local

2020 census facing COVID-19 challenges, new deadlines

Updated: 4 hours ago
As census workers begin following up with households in-person, they are facing new restrictions because of the pandemic and a tighter deadline.