Group gathers at the Capitol for Madison protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People have returned to Capitol Square on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice, following Tuesday night’s protest which started peaceful and ended with broken glass and dumpster fires.

Around 7 p.m., businesses on University Avenue were boarding up their windows and doors to prepare for the protests later in the evening. The businesses had been damaged the night before.

BOARDED UP: Businesses are boarding up their windows and doors on University Avenue preparing for tonight, which could be the third round of protests in Madison.



These buildings were damaged last night, but now they’re covered with plywood. pic.twitter.com/dwI5kuFWhN — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) August 27, 2020

Madison police were blocking traffic on horseback around 9:45 p.m. in the area of State Street and Lake Street. There was also a different group of protesters at University Avenue, where most of the damage was from Tuesday night’s protests.

MADISON PROTESTS NIGHT 3: There’s a group gathered at the Capitol now. I also saw another group of protesters walking downtown.



Madison Police is in the area blocking traffic and on horseback on State and Lake Street. pic.twitter.com/Z2KvwJmzWN — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) August 27, 2020

About 300 protesters had gathered peacefully around 10:15 p.m. at the Capitol steps. Businesses on State Street had also boarded up their windows.

MADISON PROTESTS NIGHT 3: There’s a group of protesters gathered at the Capitol now. Posted by NBC15 Madison on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Around 11:05 p.m. protesters walked down Langdon Street and asked people to come out and join them.

MARCH: Protesters are on Langdon Street on Greek Row asking people to come out and join the march. A handful of people have come out to join.



People are also walking up and joining protesters as they march around downtown. The group is growing in size by the second. pic.twitter.com/xodJqIAgaF — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.