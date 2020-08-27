SUV stolen right out of Madison garage Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car, the car keys and a handbag were all stolen out of a Madison garage on Thursday morning.

According to a Madison Police Dept. incident report, a 2019 RAV4 Hybrid was parked in the garage of a home in the 9600 block of Shadow Ridge Trail shortly before 8 a.m. when it was taken.

The victim told police the garage door may have been unlocked. However, investigators also posited that the suspect could have opened an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway and used its garage door opener.

MPD did not release a description of the suspect or suspects.

