Advertisement

Kenosha police find helmets, gas masks, more in out-of-state vehicles; arrest 9

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alert citizen tipping the Kenosha Police Department to three suspicious vehicles with out-of-state plates Wednesday night led to the arrest of nine people authorities suspect were plotting some sort of criminal activity related to recent violent protests.

According to a statement posted on KPD’s Facebook page, the tipster told them the vehicles were in a remote lot near State Highway 50 and Green Bay Road. Officers soon found the vehicles – a black school bus, a bread truck, and a tan minivan – and, with the help of U.S. Marshals, staked out the position.

When the vehicles headed to a gas station on Washington Road and 30th Ave., law enforcement was close behind, the statement continued. The officers reported seeing people from the black bus try to fill multiple fuel cans.

Seeing that and suspecting they were planning something illegal, the officers approached the vehicles and identified themselves. KPD reported that the suspects in the bus and bread truck all surrendered, while those in the minivan tried driving off.

According to KPD, officers were able to stop the minivan and force their way into it, arresting everyone int the vehicle.

With all of the suspects in custody, officers searched the vehicles and discovered helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and suspected controlled substances, the statement noted.

All nine of them were booked for disorderly conduct, although the Kenosha Co. District Attorney will make the call on any final charges.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Psychologist breaks down decision making of college students during pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Local

Two teens and man steal car, crash into a light pole and take off running

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two teenage boys and a 21-year-old man crashed a stolen Audi into a light pole and took off running on Thursday morning right after police tried to use road spikes to stop the car.

State

Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse could face a life sentence if convicted of the most serious charge

State

Health officials say rare virus from mosquito bites detected in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Six horses in northwestern Wisconsin have tested positive for a rare virus since late July, confirming there are mosquitoes in the area that could spread it to humans and other animals.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden: Pres. Trump “continues to root for violence”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Weissert and Alexandra Jaffe
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are stepping up their criticism of President Donald Trump by saying he’s rooting for violence in Wisconsin and by blasting his handling of the coronavirus.

Consumer

FDA warns of hand sanitizer packaged to look like food or drink containers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The FDA is warning people about eating or drinking alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which has been found packaged in alcohol bottles and children’s food pouches.

Local

SUV stolen right out of Madison garage Thursday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A car, the car keys and a handbag were all stolen out of a resident’s garage on Thursday morning.

Local

MPD: Home surveillance system shows multiple shots fired from car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man checked his home surveillance system Wednesday morning to find someone had shot multiple rounds from their car, possibly at a second car.

Coronavirus

A jump in new cases Thursday pushes 7-day average back over 700 per day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The 11 more people whose deaths were reported Thursday pushed the total number of people who died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,111, DHS’ dashboard shows.

State

Sheriff & Police groups urge Evers, Barnes to stop commenting on Kenosha shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Four organizations dedicated to representing the law enforcement community want Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to stop commenting on the shooting of Jacob Blake for now.