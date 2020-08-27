Kenosha police find helmets, gas masks, more in out-of-state vehicles; arrest 9

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alert citizen tipping the Kenosha Police Department to three suspicious vehicles with out-of-state plates Wednesday night led to the arrest of nine people authorities suspect were plotting some sort of criminal activity related to recent violent protests.

According to a statement posted on KPD’s Facebook page, the tipster told them the vehicles were in a remote lot near State Highway 50 and Green Bay Road. Officers soon found the vehicles – a black school bus, a bread truck, and a tan minivan – and, with the help of U.S. Marshals, staked out the position.

When the vehicles headed to a gas station on Washington Road and 30th Ave., law enforcement was close behind, the statement continued. The officers reported seeing people from the black bus try to fill multiple fuel cans.

Seeing that and suspecting they were planning something illegal, the officers approached the vehicles and identified themselves. KPD reported that the suspects in the bus and bread truck all surrendered, while those in the minivan tried driving off.

According to KPD, officers were able to stop the minivan and force their way into it, arresting everyone int the vehicle.

With all of the suspects in custody, officers searched the vehicles and discovered helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and suspected controlled substances, the statement noted.

All nine of them were booked for disorderly conduct, although the Kenosha Co. District Attorney will make the call on any final charges.

