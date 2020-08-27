Advertisement

MPD: Home surveillance system shows multiple shots fired from car

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man checked his home surveillance system Wednesday morning to find someone had shot multiple rounds from their car, possibly at a second car.

The homeowner said he thought he heard gunshots around 4:00 a.m. at the 7000 block of Colony Drive and decided to check his security system, according to an incident report.

He saw a white sedan driving west and shoot numerous rounds, possibly at another car that they saw on the footage. MPD added that they found eight shell casings on the roadway.

There were no reported injuries and MPD did not say what the suspect looked like, or if there was someone in the car possibly being shot at.

