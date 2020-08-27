Advertisement

NFL players concerned, ‘sick and tired’ of racial injustice

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Players throughout the NFL spoke out about racial injustice and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Jets safety Bradley McDougald says people are sick and tired of being sick and tired of the issues the Black community continues to deal with.

The Detroit Lions canceled their practice Tuesday in a protest of the incident involving Blake.

Teams went back to work Wednesday and players, coaches and staff discussed the recent events involving Blake and their own experiences of racial injustice.

McDougald says it can’t be swept under the rug and real change needs to happen in the world.

