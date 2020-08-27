Packers postpone Thursday’s practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have postponed practice scheduled for Thursday morning.

Practice was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The team used the word “postponed” and not “canceled.” They did not set a new date for this practice.

The Packers did not give a reason for their decision. However, several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The Jets, Colts, Bears, Titans, Washington and Broncos have also postponed or canceled Thursday practices.

It is technically a postponement, but with just nine days left until cut down day, and the team already planning to practice the next three days, I’m not sure where they are going to make that practice up — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) August 27, 2020

Packers players have taken to social media to voice their desire for change in how the police interact with the Black community and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

This can’t keep happening every other week. Is disheartening. Real change needs to happen. We are scared for our lives, that’s not how life is meant to be lived. Stand with us everyday not just game day! — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) August 27, 2020

Black Lives Still Matter. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) August 27, 2020

In order to make change, it starts at the top. But we will provide the ripple to make it happen. Every relationship require a mature, open, and raw means of communication. Don’t be afraid to have your feathers ruffled. In the end, you may learn something that’s life altering. — Reggie Begelton (@LUcrew_Frenchy) August 27, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their NBA Playoff Series against the Orlando Magic.

After the Bucks made that decision, the NBA postponed all of Wednesday’s games. The players have decided to resume the playoffs.

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided not to play Wednesday night to “draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression.”

From the players of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds: pic.twitter.com/qkhH4AmBKm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.