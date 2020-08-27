Advertisement

Pence aide: NBA protest over Kenosha are ‘absurd and silly’

By Aamer Madhani and Deb Riechmann
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff says NBA protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are “absurd and silly.”

Marc Short also tells CNN in an interview Thursday that “if they want to protest, I don’t think we care.”

Marc Short comments on NBA protests during CNN interview.
Marc Short comments on NBA protests during CNN interview.(CNN)

His comments came the day after the NBA postponed three scheduled playoff games, with the Milwaukee Bucks kicking off the boycott by refusing to leave their locker room for a game against the Orlando Magic.

The players’ aim is to demand that lawmakers act to address police brutality and racial injustice.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Baseball

3 MLB games postponed, players decide after Kenosha shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three MLB games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake.

State

NFL players concerned, ‘sick and tired’ of racial injustice

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Players throughout the NFL spoke out about racial injustice and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Mlb

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Latest News

Nba

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The game was supposed to tip off around 3 p.m., but the team remained in their locker room.

Baseball

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2.

Sports

Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career.

Nfl

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Mlb

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Steve Megargee
Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Sports

Kaden Zinkle golfs 100 holes in one day for charity

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
The dream of any golfer is to spend their entire day on the course, from sun up to sun down. For 13-year-old Kaden Zinkle, he’s living that dream while chasing the challenge of playing 100 holes in one day.