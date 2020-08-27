Pence aide: NBA protest over Kenosha are ‘absurd and silly’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff says NBA protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are “absurd and silly.”

Marc Short also tells CNN in an interview Thursday that “if they want to protest, I don’t think we care.”

Marc Short comments on NBA protests during CNN interview. (CNN)

His comments came the day after the NBA postponed three scheduled playoff games, with the Milwaukee Bucks kicking off the boycott by refusing to leave their locker room for a game against the Orlando Magic.

The players’ aim is to demand that lawmakers act to address police brutality and racial injustice.

