Psychologist breaks down decision making of college students during pandemic

By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As thousands of college students return to Madison, multiple leaders and agencies have asked students to follow COVID-19 protocols.

This request comes as many universities and colleges across the country discipline students.

This week, The Ohio State University suspended 228 students for attending or hosting big parties.

Madison College Psychology Instructor Jenna Behm-Lawton explained some kids could weigh the risks differently than others.

“Most are following the rules, but we see the ones who are not, and that’s what sticks out in our minds; we see frat houses and we see parties and that’s what really sticks out in our minds and we forget the ones who are following the rules,” Lawton said. “While college-aged kids are absolutely capable of making good decisions, they’re capable of reasoning these things out, they don’t necessarily look at things the same way an adult might.”

Lawton went on to say two parts of the brain, which handle emotions and decision making, do not fully develop until people reach their late 20s.

“Developmentally, there’s a lot going on in their brains as well that makes them more prone to risky behaviors,” Lawton said. “So when they look at a decision, [for example], going to a bar; an adult might look at it and that and say, ‘the benefit that you’re receiving from that is not as great as the risk of being infected or infecting somebody else,’ but because of the way [young adults] brains are structured, they might look at the risks of being socially ostracized or being socially isolated.”

Getting young adults to listen starts with clear expectations and understanding, according to Lawton.

“Shift the focus,” Lawton said. “It’s not ‘you’ being bad, it’s about doing this for others in our community, and taking responsibility as a community.”

