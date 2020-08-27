Advertisement

Registration opens for South Central Wisconsin’s ‘Girls on the Run’

The virtual program will focus on managing emotions, making healthy choices, and standing up for others
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin(Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin (GOTR) announced Wednesday that registration is now open at over 40 sites throughout their 8-county territory for the Fall 2020 season.

According to a news release, the season will look a little different with Girls on the Run offering flexible in-person programming and a 100% virtual program to “help girls stay active and healthy despite the pandemic.”

The season is set to begin for most teams during the week of Sept. 14. A link to register can be found here.

“Our staff and coaches are ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to girls in South Central Wisconsin at a time when they need it the most,” said Christine Benedict, Executive Director. “We have adapted our programming based on recommendations from local health officials, school districts, and the CDC. Together, we will find a way to motivate girls to nurture their physical and emotional health, no matter the circumstances.”

The in-person curriculum will be held outdoors with “enhanced safety measures” that include physical distancing between participants. GOTR said, in the event of inclement weather or illness, the program will be transitioned to a virtual model.

The virtual program will focus on managing emotions, making healthy choices, and standing up for others, according to the release. The program is also said to “provide girls with an opportunity to build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.”

“By creating an inclusive and action-oriented environment, we are empowering the next generation of strong, empathic women. The combination of the research-based curriculum, trained coaches, and a commitment to serve all girls is what sets Girls on the Run apart from other after-school activities,” Benedict said.

