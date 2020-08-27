Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms tonight

First Alert Day Remains In Place
Thursday
Thursday(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A “First Alert Day” remains in place through Friday...

A frontal boundary is drifting southward this evening. It will be the focal point for some scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Remnants of Hurricane Laura passing to our south will stall out this boundary Friday. We will have to wait for a developing Low Pressure system to swing through late Friday with a cold front to bring change to the area.

Periods of storms are likely Friday with the best coverage early and once again late in the day. Depending on how much sun we see between stormy periods, afternoon storms could be on the severe side. Heavy rain is also likely with most places picking up at least and inch with much heavier totals in stronger storms. Wet weather should push out late Friday night.

A beautiful weekend expected with mainly sunny skies and lower humidity. Temperatures will be pleasant and into the middle 70s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong storms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By James Parish
Severe weather will be possible late Thursday - Friday

Forecast

Alert Day Remains Thursday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Heat and severe storm potential.

Forecast

ALERT DAYS: High heat, humidity, hail expected for rest of the week

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next couple days.

Forecast

Heat, Humidity, And Storm Chances

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
First Alert Days issued Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot weather brings two First Alert days this week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next several days.

Forecast

Heat and Severe Storm Threat Prompt “First Alert Day”

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Gusty winds and large hail possible with overnight storms.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Borderline dangerous heat Monday afternoon and strong storms possible Monday night

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
A line of strong to severe storms could impact the area Monday night

Forecast

Increasing heat and humidity through midweek

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Borderline dangerous heat will be possible Monday - Wednesday

Forecast

Low chance for showers and storms through Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
A few showers and storms can't be ruled out Saturday night through Sunday

Forecast

Few storms this weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Warm temperatures remain.