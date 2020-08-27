Scattered showers and storms tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A “First Alert Day” remains in place through Friday...

A frontal boundary is drifting southward this evening. It will be the focal point for some scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Remnants of Hurricane Laura passing to our south will stall out this boundary Friday. We will have to wait for a developing Low Pressure system to swing through late Friday with a cold front to bring change to the area.

Periods of storms are likely Friday with the best coverage early and once again late in the day. Depending on how much sun we see between stormy periods, afternoon storms could be on the severe side. Heavy rain is also likely with most places picking up at least and inch with much heavier totals in stronger storms. Wet weather should push out late Friday night.

A beautiful weekend expected with mainly sunny skies and lower humidity. Temperatures will be pleasant and into the middle 70s.

