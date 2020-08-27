Advertisement

Sheriff & Police groups urge Evers, Barnes to stop commenting on Kenosha shooting

Police in riot gear stand outside the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests broke out late Sunday night after a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Police in riot gear stand outside the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests broke out late Sunday night after a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four organizations dedicated to representing the law enforcement community want Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to stop commenting on the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer until the state’s investigation is completed.

In an open letter to the state’s top two executives, signed by two police chiefs, a sheriff, and a deputy sheriff, each representing one of the groups, they accuse the pair of fanning the flames of anger during an already tense period.

“Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation,” they wrote.

Evers tweets on the shooting started the night it happened when he said Blake was shot in the back multiple times and expressed his wishes that Blake pull through. Acknowledging that all of the facts weren’t in yet, Evers’ Twitter thread noted Blake is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.

He continued by encouraging people to stand against the excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging Black Wisconsinites.

Among the signatories are Green Lake Sheriff Mark Podoll, who represented the WI Badger State Sheriff’s Association and Sauk Co. Deputy Sheriff Jeff Spencer, on behalf of the WI Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth Pileggi (WI Chiefs of Police Association) and Fond du Lac Chief William Lamb (WI Police Executive Group). All four are the presidents of their respective organization.

The letter states Evers and Barnes are issuing statements and news releases that are based on opinions and unsubstantiated claims, arguing that they are risking people’s lives by doing so. It accuses them of endangering the lives of law enforcement officers, National Guard members, and the general public with their comments.

The letter closed by calling on Evers and Barnes to call for an end to “these riots” and for an end to the violence. However, as soon as Monday, which was the day after the shooting and the first protests, Evers was urging peaceful protests and had activated the National Guard to help local law enforcement in Kenosha.

He has repeatedly made similar calls through out the week, while increasing the Wisconsin Guard deployment twice and accepting help from federal agencies and other state Guards.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Three states sending National Guard members to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
According to the Governor’s Office, troops from Alabama, Arizona, and Michigan will join the Wisconsin Guard members already deployed the city.

Nba

Pence aide: NBA protest over Kenosha are ‘absurd and silly’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aamer Madhani and Deb Riechmann
Marc Short also tells CNN in an interview Thursday that “if they want to protest, I don’t think we care.”

State

Wisconsin Lutheran cancels Vice President Pence’s speech this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Milwaukee this weekend to deliver the commencement address at Wisconsin Lutheran College has been canceled.

News

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Latest News

Crime

Walworth Co. deputies cleared in July shooting of armed suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Walworth Co. District Attorney’s Office found two deputies were justified in shooting a suspect who was pointing a gun at them, saying that law enforcement officers have a duty to protect themselves and the community.

Weather Headlines

Two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 5 hours ago
This is the first reported death attributed to Hurricane Laura.

Local

Madison protests remain peaceful overnight

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
People have returned to Capitol Square on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice, following Tuesday night’s protest which started peaceful and ended with broken glass and dumpster fires.

State

U.S. DOJ confirms civil rights investigation into Jacob Blake shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The FBI will work with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and state authorities to conduct the investigation.

Baseball

3 MLB games postponed, players decide after Kenosha shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three MLB games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake.

News

Bucks and Brewers refusing to play

Updated: 15 hours ago