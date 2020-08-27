Sheriff & Police groups urge Evers, Barnes to stop commenting on Kenosha shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four organizations dedicated to representing the law enforcement community want Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to stop commenting on the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer until the state’s investigation is completed.

In an open letter to the state’s top two executives, signed by two police chiefs, a sheriff, and a deputy sheriff, each representing one of the groups, they accuse the pair of fanning the flames of anger during an already tense period.

“Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation,” they wrote.

Evers tweets on the shooting started the night it happened when he said Blake was shot in the back multiple times and expressed his wishes that Blake pull through. Acknowledging that all of the facts weren’t in yet, Evers’ Twitter thread noted Blake is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.

He continued by encouraging people to stand against the excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging Black Wisconsinites.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

Among the signatories are Green Lake Sheriff Mark Podoll, who represented the WI Badger State Sheriff’s Association and Sauk Co. Deputy Sheriff Jeff Spencer, on behalf of the WI Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth Pileggi (WI Chiefs of Police Association) and Fond du Lac Chief William Lamb (WI Police Executive Group). All four are the presidents of their respective organization.

The letter states Evers and Barnes are issuing statements and news releases that are based on opinions and unsubstantiated claims, arguing that they are risking people’s lives by doing so. It accuses them of endangering the lives of law enforcement officers, National Guard members, and the general public with their comments.

The letter closed by calling on Evers and Barnes to call for an end to “these riots” and for an end to the violence. However, as soon as Monday, which was the day after the shooting and the first protests, Evers was urging peaceful protests and had activated the National Guard to help local law enforcement in Kenosha.

He has repeatedly made similar calls through out the week, while increasing the Wisconsin Guard deployment twice and accepting help from federal agencies and other state Guards.

The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 25, 2020

