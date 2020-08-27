Advertisement

Three states sending National Guard members to Wisconsin

National Guard Logo (Courtesy: MGN Online)
National Guard Logo (Courtesy: MGN Online)(KNOE)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National Guard members from as far away as Arizona are heading to Wisconsin to help assist local law enforcement in Kenosha in the wake of the recent violent protests that have plagued the city since the shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend.

A day after announcing he was asking other states to help quell the protests, Gov. Tony Evers revealed new details about the agreements with three other states for them to provide Guard members, equipment and resources to Wisconsin.

According to the Governor’s Office, troops from Alabama, Arizona, and Michigan will join the Wisconsin Guard members already deployed the city. It did not say how many would be coming from each state.

Evers had activated 125 soldiers on Monday and doubled the deployment in each of the next two days. As of Thursday afternoon, the state has deployed 500 Guard members.

The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it was sending in more than 200 federal agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well.

The coming National Guard troops, however, will be under the command of the state’s Adjutant General during their stay. He will maintain operational control, while their home states will hold onto administrative control.

An emergency declaration issued by Evers on Tuesday also allow the Adjutant General’s Office to activate additional elements of the National Guard as he deems necessary.

The Governor’s Office noted that local law enforcement is leading the effort in Kenosha and the National Guard members are there in a supporting role, entrusted to protect the city’s infrastructure and public’s safety as well as to preserve people’s right to assemble peaceably.

State officials plan to track the developments in Kenosha and will adjust the number of troops there as needed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Pence aide: NBA protest over Kenosha are ‘absurd and silly’

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Aamer Madhani and Deb Riechmann
Marc Short also tells CNN in an interview Thursday that “if they want to protest, I don’t think we care.”

State

Wisconsin Lutheran cancels Vice President Pence’s speech this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Milwaukee this weekend to deliver the commencement address at Wisconsin Lutheran College has been canceled.

News

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Crime

Walworth Co. deputies cleared in July shooting of armed suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Walworth Co. District Attorney’s Office found two deputies were justified in shooting a suspect who was pointing a gun at them, saying that law enforcement officers have a duty to protect themselves and the community.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is the first reported death attributed to Hurricane Laura.

Local

Madison protests remain peaceful overnight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
People have returned to Capitol Square on Wednesday night to protest racial injustice, following Tuesday night’s protest which started peaceful and ended with broken glass and dumpster fires.

State

U.S. DOJ confirms civil rights investigation into Jacob Blake shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The FBI will work with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and state authorities to conduct the investigation.

Baseball

3 MLB games postponed, players decide after Kenosha shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three MLB games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake.

News

Bucks and Brewers refusing to play

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Madison Activity 10pm 8/26

Updated: 14 hours ago