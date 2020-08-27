Three states sending National Guard members to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National Guard members from as far away as Arizona are heading to Wisconsin to help assist local law enforcement in Kenosha in the wake of the recent violent protests that have plagued the city since the shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend.

A day after announcing he was asking other states to help quell the protests, Gov. Tony Evers revealed new details about the agreements with three other states for them to provide Guard members, equipment and resources to Wisconsin.

According to the Governor’s Office, troops from Alabama, Arizona, and Michigan will join the Wisconsin Guard members already deployed the city. It did not say how many would be coming from each state.

Evers had activated 125 soldiers on Monday and doubled the deployment in each of the next two days. As of Thursday afternoon, the state has deployed 500 Guard members.

The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it was sending in more than 200 federal agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well.

The coming National Guard troops, however, will be under the command of the state’s Adjutant General during their stay. He will maintain operational control, while their home states will hold onto administrative control.

An emergency declaration issued by Evers on Tuesday also allow the Adjutant General’s Office to activate additional elements of the National Guard as he deems necessary.

The Governor’s Office noted that local law enforcement is leading the effort in Kenosha and the National Guard members are there in a supporting role, entrusted to protect the city’s infrastructure and public’s safety as well as to preserve people’s right to assemble peaceably.

State officials plan to track the developments in Kenosha and will adjust the number of troops there as needed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.