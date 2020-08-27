Two teens and man steal car, crash into a light pole and take off running

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenage boys and a 21-year-old man crashed a stolen Audi into a light pole and took off running on Thursday morning right after police tried to use road spikes to stop the car.

The car was stolen Wednesday morning from a Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive, according to an incident report. The owner left it unlocked with the key inside the car as he went to get a cup of coffee. MPD noted that they connected the stolen Audi to several crimes, but didn’t specify what the crimes were or who was involved.

MPD then spotted the stolen car around 9:05 a.m. Thursday on Deer Valley Road. They said they saw the three suspects inside and attempted to use road spikes to stop the car.

The driver flew over a curb and hit a light pole before the car stopped against an apartment building. The suspects then ran away.

MPD officers, a Town of Madison officer and Dane County deputy were able to chase down the two passengers of the car.

Police added that the 16-year-old passenger was arrested for several tentative charges including resisting arrest, bail jumping and being the passenger of a stolen car. The 21-year-old passenger experienced a medical issue, was taken to the hospital and will face similar charges to the passenger.

MPD did not mention if they caught the 16-year-old driver, but said he has been a suspect in recent offenses including burglaries, thefts from cars and credit card fraud.

