Walworth Co. deputies cleared in July shooting of armed suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walworth Co. District Attorney’s Office found two deputies were justified in shooting a suspect who was pointing a gun at them, saying that law enforcement officers have a duty to protect themselves and the community.

“I do not believe that a reasonable jury could reach a different conclusion,” District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said in his statement announcing the conclusion.

The deputies, Wayne Blanchard and Peter Krueger, who had been on administrative leave, per department policy, have since been restored to active duty, the Sheriff’s Office stated in simultaneous release. An internal review of the incident is still ongoing.

When announcing his decision, Wiedenfeld laid out what the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation determined happened leading up to the July 20 shooting that sent the suspect, who had previously been identified as Christopher Czerpak, to the hospital.

According to the DA’s office, the situation started the previous day, when a woman called saying Czerpak came to her home talking about killing her and himself, and that she feared for her safety. The woman told police Czerpak, who was on supervised release for domestic violence and impaired driving, told her he was “not going back” and mentioned getting a gun from his brother. The brother later confirmed his weapon was missing.

The woman called back a couple hours later saying Czerpak had returned, but she refused to let him, the statement continued. In both instances, officers searched the area and could not locate him.

Early the next morning, the woman called police while hiding from Czerpak, who had just broken into her home and was at that time searching the house for her, DCI’s report found. He fled the scene as law enforcement arrived.

Officers again started searching the area and, shortly before 5:30 a.m., received word from UW-Whitewater police that Czerpak’s vehicle was parked near an apartment building on Carriage Drive. About 20 minutes later, according to the the report’s findings, The UW-Whitewater officer spotted Czerpak in a doorway of the building and, as the officer and a Whitewater Police Dept. officer approached, a suspicious man ran into the basement. The officers tried yelling down to the man to identify himself.

Soon afterwards, investigators say, Czerpak ran from the back of the building toward his car, which was being searched at the time. DCI determined Czerpak continued running at the officers near his car with a firearm in his hand. The report states the officers told him to drop the weapon, but instead Czerpak cut a sweeping motion extending the gun towards the group of officers - and that was when Blanchard and Krueger fired.

Czerpak was hit in the arm and shoulder and officers immediately provided medical assistance, according to the DA. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to UW Hospital, in Madsion.

Following his capture, Czerpak was booked on counts of armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal damage to property. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office noted three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety were added.

