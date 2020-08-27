Wisconsin American Civil Liberties Union issues statement on deaths in Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin (ACLU) issued a statement Wednesday after a night of violence erupted in Kenosha, following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Kenosha police.

Executive Director of the ACLU of Wisconsin Chris Ott offered condolences for the two individuals who lost their lives overnight.

“No one should lose their lives — whether at the hands of law enforcement or armed militias — for expressing their outrage, disappointment, exhaustion, or vision for a better future. Law enforcement must treat protesters and counter protesters equally, regardless of viewpoint,” Ott said.

Ott said law enforcement should not play a role in First Amendment contexts, unless it is to protect and enable the right to organize and protest. Ott added that militarized law enforcement confronting Kenosha protesters only further traumatizes a grieving community, rather than deescalating the situation.

“When law enforcement enters a community dressed in riot gear, spraying groups of protesters with tear gas, it engenders more instability and further traumatizes people who are already grieving the unjust police shooting of yet another Black man.” Ott said. “The militarized response we’ve seen so far has exacerbated the situation in Kenosha, instead of deescalating it.”

Ott addressed a tweet sent out Wednesday by President Donald Trump that stated he would be deploying federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha.

...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

“President Trump’s threat today to send federal law enforcement to Kenosha is misguided and will only make matters worse,” Ott said. “We don’t need more police, we need to end police violence.”

