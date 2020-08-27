Advertisement

Wisconsin American Civil Liberties Union issues statement on deaths in Kenosha

ACLU Executive Director: “We don’t need more police, we need to end police violence"
(WIBW)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin (ACLU) issued a statement Wednesday after a night of violence erupted in Kenosha, following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Kenosha police.

Executive Director of the ACLU of Wisconsin Chris Ott offered condolences for the two individuals who lost their lives overnight.

“No one should lose their lives — whether at the hands of law enforcement or armed militias — for expressing their outrage, disappointment, exhaustion, or vision for a better future. Law enforcement must treat protesters and counter protesters equally, regardless of viewpoint,” Ott said.

Ott said law enforcement should not play a role in First Amendment contexts, unless it is to protect and enable the right to organize and protest. Ott added that militarized law enforcement confronting Kenosha protesters only further traumatizes a grieving community, rather than deescalating the situation.

“When law enforcement enters a community dressed in riot gear, spraying groups of protesters with tear gas, it engenders more instability and further traumatizes people who are already grieving the unjust police shooting of yet another Black man.” Ott said. “The militarized response we’ve seen so far has exacerbated the situation in Kenosha, instead of deescalating it.”

Ott addressed a tweet sent out Wednesday by President Donald Trump that stated he would be deploying federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha.

“President Trump’s threat today to send federal law enforcement to Kenosha is misguided and will only make matters worse,” Ott said. “We don’t need more police, we need to end police violence.”

Ott’s full statement can be read here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer

AMC Theatres to reopen for in-person viewing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
AMC Theatres announced Wednesday that movie lovers will soon be able to enjoy films on the big screen again.

State

Attorney General Kaul calls violence and destruction of Kenosha ‘despicable'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released a statement about the shooting of of two people in Kenosha on Tuesday, calling the violence and destruction “despicable.”

State

DOJ: Jacob Blake told police he had a knife; name of officer released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice released the name of the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake over the weekend as well as several new details about the incident.

Local

UW Madison launches new COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin-Madison launched a new website on Wednesday in order to keep students, faculty and staff to date on COVID-19 case numbers.

Latest News

Mlb

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

State

Biden calls violence during Kenosha protests “needless” and “wrong”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden described protests against police brutality “a right and absolutely necessary,” but criticized the violence that plagued recent ones in Kenosha - and in Madison

Coronavirus

Dane Co. digging in for a fight over in-person class ban

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane County officials are hunkering down for a fight over its health department’s order barring in-person instructions in local schools, including religious and private ones, for most students.

National

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

Local

MPD: Surveillance video shows someone tries to drive past, shoot at another car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Police say surveillance video from Wednesday night shows that someone tried to shoot at a moving car while they drove past.

Nba

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The game was supposed to tip off around 3 p.m., but the team remained in their locker room.