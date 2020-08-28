1 child killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in Barron County

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (AP) -- One child died and three others were hurt, including one critically, when their off-road vehicle overturned in Barron County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash east of Cumberland Thursday afternoon. Four children, ages were riding in a utility task vehicle when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn and throwing all four from the UTV.

Officials say a 13-year-old Cumberland girl died at the scene. A 12-year-old boy from Superior was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota with critical injuries.

A 14-year-old boy who suffered a head injury was also airlifted to Regions, treated and released late Thursday. An 11-year-old boy from Rice Lake was treated at Marshfield Medical Center and released.

