2 arrested for attempted homicide in Madison double shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last week that injured two people and left one of them fighting for their life.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Maria Sanchez and Alfa Umar were each booked into the Dane Co. jail Thursday afternoon on two counts each of first-degree attempted homicide.

Their arrests come nearly a week after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side.

According to MPD’s incident report at the time, investigators believe the victims were in an SUV that was being chased by a dark-colored sedan and at least one person in the sedan was firing at the victims.

The SUV ended up crashing into a house in the 2800 block of Commercial Ave., near Oak St.,causing significant damage to the home.

On the day of the shooting, MPD reported one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They did not say how badly the other individual was hurt.

Neither of the victims’ names were released.

