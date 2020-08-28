64-year-old sentenced to a year in prison for filing false tax returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 64-year-old Madison woman has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison after filing false tax returns on behalf of tax payers.

According to a Wisconsin DOJ news release, Yvonne Spencer will also have to pay restitution to the IRS, although the Court recognized that full repayment is unlikely.

The DOJ says “a survey of 79 tax returns filed by Spencer between 2013 and 2017 revealed that the IRS had paid out $292,872 in fraudulent tax refunds.” The news release indicates Spencer claimed business and educational expenses on behalf of taxpayers who did not own businesses or attend school.

The DOJ said $48,000 in fraudulent refunds were directed to Spencer herself.

Judge Conley reportedly considered Spencer’s age, health, and lack of a criminal history, among other factors, during sentencing. However, the judge also recognized the wrongful use of her status and skills as a tax preparer to steal from the government.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.