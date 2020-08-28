Advertisement

Abraham Lincoln impersonator to face child porn charges in Illinois

George Buss would portray “Honest Abe” in mock Lincoln-Douglas debates
George Buss
George Buss
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A prominent Abraham Lincoln impersonator in northern Illinois was arrested on child pornography allegations.

George A. Buss is well known for portraying the 16th president in mock Lincoln-Douglas debates up-and-down the state line. The Freeport man would also visit schools to create a customized presentation of “Honest Abe.”

He worked at Freeport School Dist. 145 for the past ten years, serving as its AVID District Director. He was also Vice President for Equity with the local teachers’ union. He had been a teacher at Freeport High School, and once was a member of the district’s Board of Education.

Sheriff’s deputies booked him into the Stephenson Co. jail Friday morning and denied bond. In addition to the child pornography count, he was booked for patronizing a prostitute.

George A. Buss Mugshot
George A. Buss Mugshot(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)

Original story published on WIFR.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

