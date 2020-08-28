ATF special agents called to assist with Kenosha arson investigations

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with local law enforcement to investigate over 30 arson cases in Kenosha.

ATF said in a news release Friday that members of the National Response Team and special agents from the Chicago Field Division of ATF arrived in Kenosha on Tuesday. They are working to speak to people of interest that could give information on arson investigations for over 20 businesses and about 12 government owned vehicles.

The incidents happened between Monday Aug. 24 and Tuesday Aug. 25 during the violent protests in downtown Kenosha.

The ATF Milwaukee Field Office, Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Division of Wisconsin will also be working on these cases.

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the department welcomes the help of ATF.

“We now need the public’s help to identify and hold these individuals accountable for the victimization of the business owners and members of our community who were affected by these arsons,” Miskinis said.

The spokesman for ATF noted that the NRT also helped investigate the arson cases in Minneapolis and Chicago earlier this summer.

