Average COVID-19 percent-positive hits highest point since May

Two more deaths were reported.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gradual, but steady, increase in the average percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive continued Friday and has reached a point not seen since the early days of the pandemic, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

According to its daily tracker, the state recorded 843 new cases to close the work week. While that is lower than the previous day, the number of total tests tallies slipped even further, down to 9,156, and pushed the daily percentage of positive tests up a full point to 9.2 percent. With that increase, the percent-positive for the past week reached 8.4 percent.

The last time the seven-day average was higher was on May 5, DHS statistics find. However, on that date, the state averaged only 322 new cases out of 4,058 tests, while it is currently posting levels more than twice that. The current rolling seven-day average sits at 703, which despite a slight uptick in the past few days, reflects a significant drop from a month ago when the average stood at 930 cases per day.

With Friday’s new cases added in, the state has now confirmed 73,981 total COVID-19 cases. Of those, just over 10 percent, or 7,585 remain active. Fifty-two more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total number people who have tested positive who were admitted to a hospital during their recovery to 5,736, close to 8 percent of all cases.

Two more deaths were reported. Since the outbreak began, 1,113 people have died from complications related to coronavirus.

