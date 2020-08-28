Advertisement

Bomb threat at gas station prompts evacuations, Dane Co. Sheriff says

(WSAZ)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are responding to a bomb threat at a gas station along Mineral Point Road in Middleton, says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

They responded to the Kwik Trip near Pioneer Road at 8 a.m. Friday.

People are being asked to leave the area, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

