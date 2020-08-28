Brewers Community Foundation, American Family Insurance donate $200,000 to Milwaukee Public Schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance and Brewers Community Foundation made a joint $200,000 donation to Milwaukee Public Schools #ConnectMilwaukee initiative, which will assist students in getting the tools they need for virtual learning.

The initiative will provide internet access and equipment to thousands of MPS students and families as virtual learning continues this year, according to a news release from American Family Insurance.

All MPS students will be able to have internet access and a laptop, the spokesman noted.

This is the largest corporate donation to the program and will allow #ConnectMilwaukee to surpass its original fundraising goal of $1 million. Fans who are interested in joining the effort can contribute to the Brewers Community Foundation or send money directly to MPS.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.