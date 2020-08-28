Business owners back protesters, while repairing damage from race-related unrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown business owners allied with protesters as they repaired their storefronts, damaged in the race-related unrest earlier this week.

After chef Tory Miller discovered the windows at Graze restaurant shattered, he posted to Facebook. He wrote on Tuesday, in part: “I’d rather wake up see every window in this city broken than wake up to another video of an unarmed black man or woman being shot, strangled, kneeled on, or killed by police ever again.”

“Obviously, it was heartbreaking and there was a lot of tears shed over broken glass,” he told NBC15. “But it wasn’t nearly as heartbreaking as thinking about waking up, having another black person shot and killed by police.”

Around 40 downtown businesses saw damage or looting this week, according to a Madison Police spokesperson.

Miller further explained to NBC15 that he does not condone violence or property damage. “I’m just trying to express the rage that people are feeling on the inside ad understand why they’re feeling that way,” he said.

His post garnered thousands of likes and shares, as one Facebook user commented, “As an industry vet, this 100% brought tears to my eyes. Sometimes you just need to hear someone say ‘I get it’ and actually mean it.”

The writer-- Anthony Carter Erb Mueller—is an African-American man living in Milwaukee, who had never been to Miller’s restaurants.

“That day was a little bit odd for me… and I was feeling pretty emotional,” he said. “It’s a really powerful thing, [what Miller said] especially when you’re wondering, ‘Do people get it? Do people feel the same way that I do?’”

He continued to explain the impact of allies showing solidarity: “Racists aren’t listening to what I’m saying. Racists are definitely listening to White people saying, ‘This is wrong.’”

“He just nailed it,” Andrea Richardson— who is White—said about Miller’s post.

“What I see is that a lot of White people are scared, and they’re focusing on property damage as a threat to their safety,” she said. “A broken window doesn’t scare me.”

She continued, “I am focused on the pain and trauma and justified anger and desire for justice that is fueling the protest.”

As of Thursday, Madison police arrested six people following the unrest earlier in the week and continues to investigate the property damage. According to a spokesperson, “At times law breakers do use protesters for cover, but not always.”

To Richardson, who’s doing the damage does not matter.

“I don’t even spend time thinking about it because to me that’s not the question. The question is why are we having unrest?”

Adrian Murphy, the owner of furniture store bungalow608, shared a similar post of solidarity on Facebook, writing in part: “Honestly today is not an easy day for me as a small business owner but it’s nothing compared to what our black community faces every single day.

NBC15 asked, “Do you ever wonder, though, ‘Why did I have to be the victim of this property damage?’”

“There’s really no point in wondering,” Murphy answered. “It is what it is. Change needs to happen, and this is unfortunate.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.