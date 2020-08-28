City of Madison releases updates to work on public safety, police reform

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mayor’s office released a list of updates Thursday of what the City has done in their effort to work on public safety and police reform.

The update added that the City is working to invest in the community, with emphasis on the Black community.

The release started by noting the community’s request for police to be removed from schools, which the City said they and school district did end the police contract. The mayor invited community members to fill out a form to suggest where the school district should reinvest the money from their budget.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also mentioned the request for community control of the police. There is currently legislation underway to make a Civilian Oversight Board and Independent Police Monitor.

The community also asked for a non-police response to behavioral health calls and the mayor said the City and county are working to examine an alternative crisis response team. These types of calls would be lifted off the police so they can focus on violent and serious crimes.

The City’s Public Safety Review Committee will also be reviewing the police department’s budget. The independent Police and Fire Commission will also be hiring their next police chief.

The City will also hire an equity manager to lead internal city government racial equity and social justice work as well as external work to address systemic racism in the community .

Rhodes-Conway added that the City is investing in wealth-building strategies for people of color and business owners of color by supporting home ownership programs, as well as offering financial aid and navigation services to low income households. They will also be supporting immigrant families through community based organizations and fund community based organizations that focus on helping families experiencing housing insecurity.

This list will be added to in the coming weeks.

