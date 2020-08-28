Columbia County officials respond to flooded roads in Portage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Columbia County. Columbia County officials confirmed they are responding to multiple vehicles stuck in flooded roads in the city of Portage.

Portage Police are warning drivers to use extreme caution and advise against attempting to drive through large bodies of water.

Some Local roads In Portage are flooded, use extreme caution if you have to drive anywhere. Do not attempt to drive through large bodies of water. Posted by Portage Police Department - Wisconsin on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.