Columbia County officials respond to flooded roads in Portage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Columbia County. Columbia County officials confirmed they are responding to multiple vehicles stuck in flooded roads in the city of Portage.
Portage Police are warning drivers to use extreme caution and advise against attempting to drive through large bodies of water.
