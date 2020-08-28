Advertisement

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

The two retired teachers live in Quito
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Julio Mora slipped away from his parents to secretly marry Waldramina Quinteros one February day. Both families disapproved.

Seventy-nine years later, they’re still together — he at 110 years of age, and she at 104, both lucid and both in good health, though relatives say they’re a little depressed because they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic.

There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.

Mora was born on March 10, 1910, and Quinteros on October 16, 1915. They wed on February 7, 1941, in the first church built by the Spanish in Quito: La Iglesia de El Belen.

The two retired teachers live in Ecuador’s capital of Quito, where in mid-August they received the Guinness certification.

Their daughter Cecilia says they’re both lucid and active, although they no longer have the agility they had before. But “for a month they have been different, more downcast because they miss large family gatherings.”

And they can gather quite a crowd: four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Since March, we have not had any of that,” Cecilia said. “My parents need family contact “.

She said her father enjoys watching television and drinking milk and that her mother, who enjoys desserts, likes to read the newspaper every morning.

Previously listed as the oldest were an Austin, Texas, couple, Charlotte Henderson and John Henderson who have a combined age of 212 years and 52 days.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Learning pods” rise in popularity as families seek options during pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Pandemic or learning pods are on the rise as parents look for options during virtual learning.

State

ATF special agents called to assist with Kenosha arson investigations

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with local law enforcement to investigate over 30 arson cases in Kenosha.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Weather Headlines

Heavy rains bring flooding to Columbia Co.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbia Co. Emergency Management Office is warning people that recent rains are pushing river level higher and flooding roads through the county.

Education

St. Ambrose Academy to petition state Supreme Court to rescind school closure order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
St. Ambrose Academy is among several diocesan schools that are petitioning to the state Supreme Court against Dane County’s “unconstitutional and unlawful” school closure order.

Latest News

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Regional

Abraham Lincoln impersonator to face child porn charges in Illinois

Updated: 2 hours ago
A prominent Abraham Lincoln impersonator in northern Illinois was arrested on child pornography allegations.

Education

New USDA restrictions limit free meals for children in Janesville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
New restrictions by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will not allow the School District of Janesville to provide free meals to all children in the community, but only to students enrolled at the district.

National

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. has recorded over 180,000 deaths from the coronavirus and 5.9 million confirmed infections.