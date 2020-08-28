Extradition hearing delayed for teen charged in Kenosha killings

KENOSHA, Wis. (CNN) -- The suspect in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, fatal shooting will stay in Lake County, IL for a month and be extradited on Friday, September 25th, according to the Illinois judge presiding over matters of his extradition.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, did not appear at his video extradition hearing which lasted only a few minutes.

Rittenhouse is not waiving extradition proceedings, according to a court appointed attorney in Illinois.

The public defender said the delay would allow Rittenhouse to meet with a private attorney and for that attorney to file an appearance with the court.

Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for the shooting incident during a night of unrest in Kenosha earlier this week that left two people dead and a third person seriously injured, authorities have said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.