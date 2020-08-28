Advertisement

Federal Housing Admin. extends foreclosure and eviction moratorium through 2020

The four month extension is meant to help homeowners who are working to financially recover from the impacts of COVID-19
(KOTA)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced an extension of its foreclosure and eviction moratorium through Dec. 31, 2020, for homeowners with FHA-insured single family mortgages covered under the CARES Act.

According to a news release, this is the third extension granted by the FHA, providing more than nine months of foreclosure and eviction relief to homeowners. The four month extension is meant to help homeowners who are working to financially recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“Right now, it’s important that those affected by COVID-19 focus on the immediate priorities of regaining their financial footing, without the additional stress of dealing with a foreclosure action,” Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Dana Wade said.

The FHA encourages homeowners to continue to make mortgage payments if they are able to do so, or “seek mortgage payment forbearance pursuant to the CARES Act from their mortgage servicer, if needed.”

