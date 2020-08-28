Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Warning in effect

By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect across portions of Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties.

A Flood Advisory is in effect across portions of Columbia, Sauk, Marquette and Green Lake counties.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect for most areas north of Madison.

Excessive rainfall occurred north of Madison overnight. Local rainfall totals are in the 8 to 10-inch range for parts of Monroe, Juneau, Adams and Columbia counties. Rain is expected to continue this morning with additional totals in the 1 to 2 inch range.

Flooding is ongoing or imminent in these locations with numerous roads under water. Be safe! Do not drive across flooded roadways.

