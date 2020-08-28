FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Warning in effect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect across portions of Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties.

A Flood Advisory is in effect across portions of Columbia, Sauk, Marquette and Green Lake counties.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect for most areas north of Madison.

Excessive rainfall occurred north of Madison overnight. Local rainfall totals are in the 8 to 10-inch range for parts of Monroe, Juneau, Adams and Columbia counties. Rain is expected to continue this morning with additional totals in the 1 to 2 inch range.

Flooding is ongoing or imminent in these locations with numerous roads under water. Be safe! Do not drive across flooded roadways.

Stay tuned to NBC15 and NBC15.com for the latest weather updates.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.